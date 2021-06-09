Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 179.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,134 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

