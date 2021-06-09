Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

Several research firms have commented on OGE. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.