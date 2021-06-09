Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $163,000 in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484,165 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,161,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,521,000 after buying an additional 851,241 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

