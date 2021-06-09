Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $550,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUZZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37. VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

