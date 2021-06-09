Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.17.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

