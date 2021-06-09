Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $644,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.78. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

