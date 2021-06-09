Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) versus Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Banc of California and Hope Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $309.13 million 3.01 $12.57 million $0.40 45.95 Hope Bancorp $652.31 million 2.94 $111.51 million $0.90 17.27

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Banc of California pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banc of California has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banc of California and Hope Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Banc of California currently has a consensus target price of $21.30, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Hope Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 48.52%. Given Banc of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 10.98% 8.62% 0.76% Hope Bancorp 20.87% 6.33% 0.76%

Volatility and Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banc of California beats Hope Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it invests in collateralized loan obligations, agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 29 full-service branches in Southern California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of January 26, 2021, the company operated 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

