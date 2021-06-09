Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.65. 2,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 563,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

