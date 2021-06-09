Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,387,000 after purchasing an additional 619,169 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,998,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,469,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

