Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELEEF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

