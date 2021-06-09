Mark P. Zacur Sells 10,392 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

