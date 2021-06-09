State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,140 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.