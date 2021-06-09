Ocean Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 14.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

