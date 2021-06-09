Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 222.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,277 shares of company stock worth $10,626,513. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

