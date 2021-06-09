Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 235,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $152.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.97. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

