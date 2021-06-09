State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.96 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Terex worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,284 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

