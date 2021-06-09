Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 577.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

NYSE KL opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

