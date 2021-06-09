Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,521,000 after buying an additional 183,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after buying an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,278,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,521,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Scientific Games stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.13. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

