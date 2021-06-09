BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 35,974 Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Endo International were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45. Endo International plc has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

