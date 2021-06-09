Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Ashland Global worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,128,000 after acquiring an additional 85,606 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,395,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of ASH opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

