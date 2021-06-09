BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Endo International were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Endo International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95. Endo International plc has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

