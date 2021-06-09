Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 715,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 153,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Union Gaming Research increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.13. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.08.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

