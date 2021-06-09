Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Quidel worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 47.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.54. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,013 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

