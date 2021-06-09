Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,430 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $17,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $24,694,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.