Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Callaway Golf worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELY. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

ELY stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

