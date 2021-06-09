Rodney Jackson Sells 125,508 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rodney Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rexnord alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Rodney Jackson sold 5,663 shares of Rexnord stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $283,150.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of Rexnord stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82.

Rexnord stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.