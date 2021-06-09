Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

