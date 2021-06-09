YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

