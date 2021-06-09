State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 7,557 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $5,202,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director George M. Marcus sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $943,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,383,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.