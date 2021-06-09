Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CORT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,714,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 270,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,824.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,179,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

