Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,797 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 26,945.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. Mizuho upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

