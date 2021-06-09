STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,520,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in STERIS by 18.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,410,000 after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS stock opened at $195.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.60. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

