Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,086 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $46,351,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.93.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $350.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.35. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

