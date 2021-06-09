W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $462.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

