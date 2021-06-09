Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

