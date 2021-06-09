Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,056 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEYE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FEYE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

