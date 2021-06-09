Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 37.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

NYSE:PRG opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. Equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.