Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $41,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,234 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,395,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.