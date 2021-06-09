Nicholas Augustinos Sells 806 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 806 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $295,793.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DXCM stock opened at $389.95 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

