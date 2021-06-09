Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 99,761 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,761 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTMN. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 300,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 128.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

