Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Holdings Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

