Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NovoCure by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,815 shares of company stock worth $43,017,235. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $210.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,909.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.98. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

