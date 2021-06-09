Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $379,000 in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 427.4% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after buying an additional 199,843 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 117,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $246,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $863.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

