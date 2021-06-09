$0.29 EPS Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

In other news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

