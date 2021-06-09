Zacks: Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.59. CONMED reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 985.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

CNMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CNMD stock opened at $134.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.27. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Also, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $655,198.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,127 shares of company stock worth $11,116,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

