Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 117.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

