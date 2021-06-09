Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,200 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $27,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after buying an additional 2,368,522 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 2,247,852 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $8,065,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $4,528,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,800. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

