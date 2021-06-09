Swiss National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of LendingTree worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after buying an additional 152,651 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $26,713,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,088,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE stock opened at $213.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.