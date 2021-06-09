Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,337,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,437,000 after buying an additional 69,170 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.87%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.