Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Antero Midstream worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AM opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

AM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

